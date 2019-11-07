SAP BW Project Manager

A large and well-established client, who has a large footprint within their industry, is seeking an Intermediate Developer to join their dynamic project team. Their current projects encompass the latest technologies, which is putting them as the forerunners in their industry.

They are looking for a skilled Project Manager to join their team, someone with experience within the SAP BW space.

Responsibilities include, but not limited to:

* Coordinate and integrate activities across multiple functional lines

* Ensure timely and effective communication with the project team and project stakeholders

* Manage project dependencies and team and stakeholder relationships as it relates to the project

* Provide strong planning and process skills to the team, and assume accountability for the definition and execution of the project plans including project initiation, planning, execution, monitoring and controlling, and closing out of the project

* Performance evaluation

* Project reporting

* Facilitate communications between the project team and stakeholders to prevent issues, rectify issues, manage risk and support delivery of the project objectives

* Manage stakeholder expectations

Minimum requirements:

* Detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology – PMBoK, Waterfall, Agile and SAP Activate

* ICT background particularly in ICT/development and SAP projects

* SAP BW/BI implementations experience (Essential)

* SAP FI experience (Advantageous)

* An in-depth knowledge of the BI/BW space

* 5+ years’ experience as a Project Manager

* BCom Information Systems / BSc (Computer Science or Information Systems)

* Qualification in Project Management – PMP/Prince 2

