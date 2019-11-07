SQL Developer

Our client’s development team is an environment where growth is encouraged and individuals who display initiative; willingness to learn and stretch themselves are given of opportunity to do so. The acquisition of new skills, both business and technical, is supported wholeheartedly! Sounds like the dream right?

They are currently looking for a SQL Developer who is detail-oriented, self-driven, and curious and has appreciation for data driven-driven systems.

To apply, you will need to have an Analytical Degree or Diploma coupled with a minimum of 4 years’ SQL experience including stored procedures, UDF’s, RDBMS and other T-SQL Querying.

It is important that you have knowledge of financial concepts and terms with an interest in attending courses to improve business knowledge.

Working experience of SSRS is essential. It will be an advantage if you have a working knowledge of SSAS and an understanding of dimensional databases,

Experience in the Financial Services industry will also be an advantage.

This is a great opportunity to get serious about growing your career. If you think you could be a great fit, then we’d love to chat.

