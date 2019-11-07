Supplier Technical Assistant Technician / Resident Engineer

My client is an Automotive company based in PE and they are looking for a Supplier Tecnhical Technician to inteface between the Plant Quality team, Site STA, Resident STA and the Suppliers. The role is to lead and support Supplier Quality Issues.Responsibilities / Accountabilities
- Manage relationships and the “Resident QOS” process for assigned Operational Plants
- Provide the operational interface between Site STA and the Plant IQ, PVT, and Quality Team, Organizations:
- Serve as the operational conduit between the Site STA Organizations and Plant Resident team addressing:
- Chronic/Focus Supplier processes.
- Stop Ship containment and responsibility
- Single Agenda for Quality forums (VQRs, PCQRs, etc.)
- Sourcing/Resourcing
- Support the QR Dispute process consistent with VOPQUN-008 or PTP 07-121
- Support the Resident Engineer in his daily functions i.e. attending meetings where requested with Incoming Quality, Supplier sorts, data collection etc.
- Lead and Support STA responsibility for the T2A1A Export Business.
- Problem solving, Technical know-how (Powertrain, Manufacturing, Castings, Machining and Engine Assemblies) BSAQ, MTC, VRT participation, supplier engagement.
Performance Measures:
- Problem solving using appropriate Tools, Supplier Development, involvement with chronic improvement.
- Computer Literate in MS Office, Outlook, PowerPoint, Microsoft Excel and Word
- Knowledge of Quality Systems
- Attention to Detail
- Excellent Analytical and Communication Skills
- Ability to understand G8D’s and process.
- Ability to read CAD Drawings, 2D Drawings and interpret relevant dimensions and technical data.
- Good people and presentation skills
Qualifications and experience
- National Diploma/B-Tech in Mechanical Engineering
- A minimun of 3 â€“ 5 years experience in the Automotive Industry.