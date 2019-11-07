Supplier Technical Assistant Technician / Resident Engineer

My client is an Automotive company based in PE and they are looking for a Supplier Tecnhical Technician to inteface between the Plant Quality team, Site STA, Resident STA and the Suppliers. The role is to lead and support Supplier Quality Issues.Responsibilities / Accountabilities

Manage relationships and the “Resident QOS” process for assigned Operational Plants

Provide the operational interface between Site STA and the Plant IQ, PVT, and Quality Team, Organizations:

Serve as the operational conduit between the Site STA Organizations and Plant Resident team addressing:

Chronic/Focus Supplier processes.

Stop Ship containment and responsibility

Single Agenda for Quality forums (VQRs, PCQRs, etc.)

Sourcing/Resourcing

Support the QR Dispute process consistent with VOPQUN-008 or PTP 07-121

Support the Resident Engineer in his daily functions i.e. attending meetings where requested with Incoming Quality, Supplier sorts, data collection etc.

Lead and Support STA responsibility for the T2A1A Export Business.

Problem solving, Technical know-how (Powertrain, Manufacturing, Castings, Machining and Engine Assemblies) BSAQ, MTC, VRT participation, supplier engagement.

Performance Measures:

Problem solving using appropriate Tools, Supplier Development, involvement with chronic improvement.

Computer Literate in MS Office, Outlook, PowerPoint, Microsoft Excel and Word

Knowledge of Quality Systems

Attention to Detail

Excellent Analytical and Communication Skills

Ability to understand G8D’s and process.

Ability to read CAD Drawings, 2D Drawings and interpret relevant dimensions and technical data.

Good people and presentation skills

Qualifications and experience

National Diploma/B-Tech in Mechanical Engineering

A minimun of 3 â€“ 5 years experience in the Automotive Industry.

Learn more/Apply for this position