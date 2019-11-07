Supplier Technical Assistant Technician / Resident Engineer

Nov 7, 2019

My client is an Automotive company based in PE and they are looking for a Supplier Tecnhical Technician to inteface between the Plant Quality team, Site STA, Resident STA and the Suppliers. The role is to lead and support Supplier Quality Issues.Responsibilities / Accountabilities

  • Manage relationships and the “Resident QOS” process for assigned Operational Plants
  • Provide the operational interface between Site STA and the Plant IQ, PVT, and Quality Team, Organizations:
  • Serve as the operational conduit between the Site STA Organizations and Plant Resident team addressing:
  • Chronic/Focus Supplier processes.
  • Stop Ship containment and responsibility
  • Single Agenda for Quality forums (VQRs, PCQRs, etc.)
  • Sourcing/Resourcing
  • Support the QR Dispute process consistent with VOPQUN-008 or PTP 07-121
  • Support the Resident Engineer in his daily functions i.e. attending meetings where requested with Incoming Quality, Supplier sorts, data collection etc.
  • Lead and Support STA responsibility for the T2A1A Export Business.
  • Problem solving, Technical know-how (Powertrain, Manufacturing, Castings, Machining and Engine Assemblies) BSAQ, MTC, VRT participation, supplier engagement.

Performance Measures:

  • Problem solving using appropriate Tools, Supplier Development, involvement with chronic improvement.
  • Computer Literate in MS Office, Outlook, PowerPoint, Microsoft Excel and Word
  • Knowledge of Quality Systems
  • Attention to Detail
  • Excellent Analytical and Communication Skills
  • Ability to understand G8D’s and process.
  • Ability to read CAD Drawings, 2D Drawings and interpret relevant dimensions and technical data.
  • Good people and presentation skills

Qualifications and experience

  • National Diploma/B-Tech in Mechanical Engineering
  • A minimun of 3 â€“ 5 years experience in the Automotive Industry.

