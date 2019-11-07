Vox launches double data satellite promo

Vox has announced the launch of a double data promotion for contract subscribers of its YahClick satellite services, bringing prices and speed comparable to that of terrestrial wireless alternatives.

“Last year, Vox upgraded thousands of subscribers to plans with much higher throughput at no additional cost, bringing the speeds available through ka-band satellite closer to what is available through terrestrial services. This year, we are rewarding our contract customers with double the data at the same price,” says Jacques Visser, head of wireless at Vox.

With the exception of a handful of customers, Visser says that most of the YahClick contract customers will qualify for this promotion. YahClick customers whose existing contracts expired, or will expire, will qualify for double their data at the same price they pay at present, on the condition that they opt into a 12-month agreement.

The loyalty promotion will also be available to YahClick non-contract customers who have used the service for more than 11 months, and are willing to take up the same 12-month promotional plan. No on-site technical support or change in consumer premise equipment (CPE) is required for customers taking advantage of the offer.

Additionally, Vox will give customers of the promotional plan access to their Uncapped Voice Service for R172 per month including VAT, allowing subscribers with a dedicated voice channel the ability to make an unlimited number of voice calls to any number in South Africa.

“Satellite internet subscribers, usually based in underserviced or unserviced areas, have long suffered from a lack of choice. This promotional plan is a quantum leap forward for these customers, by providing them with connectivity at speeds and prices similar to that of alternative services such as wireless,” he says.

Visser adds that this is the first phase of the satellite strategy from Vox and their Abu Dhabi based partner, YahSat, to position satellite as a competitive data and voice solution for both individuals and businesses in underserviced areas.

“High throughput satellite services will continue to redefine their role in terms of broadband connectivity in the telecoms market, and we are already seeing a growing trend of combining these services with SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Networking) product offerings to ensure high uptime availability for mission-critical services,” says Visser.