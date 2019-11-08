4AX confirms C-suite appointments

4 Africa Exchange has confirmed the appointment of Eugene Booysen to CEO, Hannes van der Merwe to chief operating officer (COO) of the 4AX Exchange, and Warren Squires to CEO of 4AX Debt Services Company.

These appointments follow a rigorous recruitment process and succession plan that has been steered by Sean Emery, CEO of RainFin, who took up the reigns as acting CEO of the Exchange mid-year, and in consultation with the Board and shareholders. As RainFin is a shareholder in 4AX, following a transaction to sell 4AX its corporate debt marketplace that was concluded last year, Emery remains an active shareholder in 4AX and continues to support the growth of the Exchange in other roles.

Mfundiso (JJ) Njeke, chairman of 4AX, comments: “On behalf of the board and all stakeholders, we are grateful to Sean for the role he has fulfilled in stepping in as interim CEO and his ongoing contributions to 4AX. We are also very excited to have Eugene, Hannes and Warren onboard as collectively they bring near 70-years of experience in advancing financial solutions, but also incredible talent, technical expertise and operational and management experience, to the helm of 4AX to lead the Exchange and Debt Services businesses forward.”