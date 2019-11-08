API Developer – Woodstock

Nov 8, 2019

Role: API Developer

Location: Woodstock, CPT

Salary: R30,000 starting salary

My client are a UK based company in Woodstock looking for an API Developer to join their team! Training and development is offered for this position.

Please note: There will be a travel aspect involved.

Role & Responsibilities

  • Support the Solution Architects on projects.
  • Develop/deliver customer focused solutions.
  • Work with REST & JSON API’s, cloud, SaaS connectors and Java based microservices.

Skills & Qualifications

  • 2+ years’ experience + API Development
  • JSON
  • Java or C# programming
  • DevOps methodologies are beneficial

Benefits

  • Start off on their training program and provided with a mentor
  • Flexi hours
  • Company events/charitable work

Send your CV to (email address) to apply!

