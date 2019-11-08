API Developer – Woodstock

Role: API Developer
Location: Woodstock, CPT
Salary: R30,000 starting salary
My client are a UK based company in Woodstock looking for an API Developer to join their team! Training and development is offered for this position.
Please note: There will be a travel aspect involved.
Role & Responsibilities
- Support the Solution Architects on projects.
- Develop/deliver customer focused solutions.
- Work with REST & JSON API’s, cloud, SaaS connectors and Java based microservices.
Skills & Qualifications
- 2+ years’ experience + API Development
- JSON
- Java or C# programming
- DevOps methodologies are beneficial
Benefits
- Start off on their training program and provided with a mentor
- Flexi hours
- Company events/charitable work
Send your CV to (email address) to apply!