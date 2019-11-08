C# Developer with Winforms

C# Winforms Developer

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

My client, in the South African and International industry, is looking for a strong C# Winforms Developer to join their well established team, who will soon be moving over to the web space.

If your looking for somewhere to upskill and rapidly grow in your career, this role is for you!

Desired Skills:

C#

Winforms

SQL

Entity Framework

ASP.NET

Interesting perks:

Medical Aid and Pension fund

Flexi Time

Upskill to web

Friday night drinks

Career progression

