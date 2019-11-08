Dev Ops Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

My client, affiliate of a renowned financial services provider requires an experienced Dev Ops Engineer. Standard company tools are Puppet, Terraform, VaultGCP, AWS, Jenkins, MongoDB, Redshift, Docker and Zabbix. Your main tools would be Puppet, MongoDB, Linux and AWS. You have to be able to work in an Agile / Lean environment and be a team player work wise and in a social capacity.

DUTIES:

Monitor production servers and infrastructure.

Write and maintain Puppet scripts.

Manage and maintain industry security standards.

Administration of MongoDB’s

Control user access and permissions.

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience with configuration management tools. Eg. Puppet.

Managing production infrastructure in cloud environments.

Strong Linux and Windows administration background.

Knowledge of AWS.

Experience in server and infrastructure monitoring.

Knowledge of MongoDB Administration.

Knowledge of managing Active Directory.

Ability to work well under pressure.

Has strong understanding of server and network security.

ATTRIBUTES:

Outgoing personality

Not afraid to try new things

Communicates easily

Able to rapidly create solutions

Able to work in an Agile / Lean environment

Self manages

Willing to compete in table tennis competitions

COMMENTS:

