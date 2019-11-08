ENVIRONMENT: Deploy, automate, maintain and manage AWS cloud-based production system as the next DevOps Engineer sought by a fast-paced FinTech company. You will also be expected to debug, analyse & suggest system improvements. You will require Grade 12 / Matric, a suitable and accredited IT Certification, 2 years’ experience with AWS and as a DevOps Engineer in a 24×7 uptime Amazon AWS environment, 1 year of Shell Scripting / scripting with Python, Configuration Management tools like Ansible, Chef, Puppet, Terraform etc., be able to write Bash / PowerShell scripts and know how to use advanced options of tcpdump and strace without looking at the manual. DUTIES: Ensure that all platforms and systems are in line with the required Security Standards.

Ensure critical system security through the use of best in class cloud security solutions.

Remediate vulnerabilities on various environments.

Help to ensure the delivery of infrastructure solutions in line with PCI-DSS and other compliance requirements, including documentation.

Complete and perform daily, monthly and yearly audit requirements.

Provide business as usual support to your particular workload and environment.

Be the Technical Owner of your particular workload’s infrastructure.

Support escalations from Group Service Desk for investigation and resolution of technical issues.

Help to support the reduction in the number of “Critical” incidents and investigate possible causes and fixes.

Monitor daily activities, including Change Requests, Project deliverables and Jira ticket responsibilities – Adopting a practical, methodical approach to identify and resolve issues.

Work to implement and make sure environments are structured and built with redundancy and “key component” failures in mind.

Make sure environments and workloads are run as cost-effective as possible.

Evaluate new technologies to improve, but not limited to; improving process flow, improving uptime, improving security, improving go-to-market time.

Support maintenance of layered software, and infrastructure.

Identify where applications or hardware are having performance / reliability issues; analyse and formulate a proposed method to correct issues.

Work on and maintain continuous integration systems.

Manage technical escalations as necessary.

Communicate relevant technical business solutions to the identified internal or external stakeholder.

Develop (where and when necessary) and maintain support procedures.

Develop (where and when necessary) and maintain operating policies and procedures for workloads under management.

Develop (where and when necessary) backup and recovery solutions for workloads under management.

Automate tasks that can and should be automated.

Explore ways to constantly improve quality of existing services, processes and systems in order to maintain system effectiveness and reliability. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Grade 12 / Matric is essential.

Any relevant accredited IT Certifications. Experience/Skills – 2 Years’ experience with AWS services.

Solid experience as a DevOps Engineer in a 24×7 uptime Amazon AWS environment.

1 year of programming with Shell Scripting or scripting with Python.

Very good understanding of scalable environments and server security.

Solid experience in building highly scalable server architectures.

Automation experience with configuration management tools (Ansible, Chef, Puppet, Terraform etc).

Know how to use advanced options of tcpdump and strace without looking at the manual.

Configuring firewalls and VPNs.

Configuring nagios, new relic or any other monitoring software.

Writing provisioning scripts in ansible, chef, puppet, terraform etc.

Managing and installing SSL certificates.

Working with AWS – EC2, RDS, S3, server security.

Setting up backup and stability systems

Write Bash / PowerShell scripts.

Set up automated deployment of different projects on different environments.

Understand complex software and system architecture.

Set up multi-tier architectures. ATTRIBUTES: Good communication skills

Continuous Learner.

Professional.

Innovative.

Ability to work within a team as well as independently.

Analytical/Trouble shooting skills. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.