Fujitsu delivers next-generation storage performance

Fujitsu has announces its extended line-up of Eternus AF S3 all-flash arrays and Eternus DX S5 hybrid storage systems.

Designed to support the new paradigms of digitalization, this new generation of storage systems is performance-optimized to easily manage the immense data growth, always-on applications and complex workloads of the digital age, while offering the greatest storage efficiency to keep costs at a minimum.

With the introduction of two all-new storage solutions – the entry-level all-flash Eternus AF150 S3 and the enterprise-grade, midrange hybrid storage system ETERNUS DX900 S5 – Fujitsu further expands its extensive storage portfolio to meet the needs of any data center environment, delivering the right architecture for all data requirements and business demands.

An ideal solution for smaller businesses and branch offices, Eternus AF150 S3 entry level all-flash array combines cutting-edge storage features and performance at an affordable price. Optimized for ultra-low response times this storage system can work with data volumes of up to 92 TB and is ranked number 1 in Price-Performance ($/SPC-1 IOPS) in the latest SPC-1 benchmark test results.

The Eternus AF150 S3 is easy to deploy and manage and is fully compatible with all other storage systems of the Eternus family. This allows customers to seamlessly grow their storage infrastructures and operate several storage solutions across their network through one unified management interface.

The second newcomer, Eternus DX900 S5, fills a gap at the top end of the market as an enterprise-grade, midrange hybrid storage system that delivers high performance at a attractive price.

Scalable up to four controllers, it provides enough scalability for most use cases, storing up to 70 Petabytes and easily achieves million-level IOPSas confirmed in the latest results published by the Storage Performance Council (SPC).

Hardware-accelerated compression with fully automated service-level management means it delivers unmatched efficiency, while easy storage replication, mirroring and transparent failover gives customers full peace of mind when it comes to reliable business data continuity.

Alongside the two new products, Fujitsu introduces the third generation of Eternus AF all-flash arrayand the fifth generation of the Eternus DX hybrid storage family. Fujitsu has turbo-charged the Eternus AF S3 and Eternus DX S5 lines with more processing power, faster and bigger system memory, NVMe cache in the midrange hybrid storage systems, as well as hardware-accelerated compression and deduplication technology.

These innovations result in enhanced performance and scalability for business-critical storage in data centers, branch offices and SMBs, providing reliable support for even the most demanding business and analytical applications.

Management of all new and existing Eternus storage solutions is straightforward thanks to Fujitsu Eternus SF Storage Management Software. Eternus SF offers powerful monitoring features through an intuitive user interface, including shared functions – such as replication, migration and the operation of storage clusters – across the all-flash and hybrid systems, all delivered with simple and transparent licensing.

Fujitsu has also partnered with Veeam for simplified backup and recovery. Using Veeam storage snapshot plug-ins, customers can create frequent and complete VM backups and replicas from snapshots with little to no impact on their production environment.

Beyond the storage layer, Fujitsu Software Infrastructure Manager creates one single management pane across all Fujitsu storage Eternus systems, Fujitsu server Primergy and networking components. This allows consistent and efficient management of entire data center infrastructures and helps organizations accelerate data center innovation.

Kenichi Sakai, senior vice-president and head of the system platform business unit at Fujitsu, says: “The relentless digitalization of everything creates countless new data sources, as well as new applications to turn the masses of data into business value. According to IDC, by 2025 the global data sphere will grow to 175 trillion gigabytes, with much of this residing in enterprises.

“We have addressed the challenge of storage system by creating one seamless product family for business-critical data that can meet any business requirement for performance, capacity and cost. What’s more, we are so confident in the performance of our Eternus products that we are now offering a comprehensive guarantee program for our customers.”