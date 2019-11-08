Fujitsu delivers refreshed Primergy mono-socket servers

Fujitsu’s refreshed portfolio of entry-level Primergy servers are designed to enhance and future-proof workload performance for small and medium-sized businesses, and feature the latest processors and more memory capacity.

This makes upgraded mono-socket Primergy servers a cost-effective on-premises alternative to the cloud, especially for office tasks such as powering shared databases – and for use at the network edge, where latency and bandwidth prove to be a challenge for cloud environments.

Performance upgrades ensure the latest Primergy mono-socket servers are well equipped to handle fluctuating workload demand. Futureproofing is thanks to expandable memory and disk capacity, providing anytime expandability – making sure these new models can cope with increased future demands.

The latest Intel Xeon E-2200 processors are standard across the mono-socket line-up, providing a significant performance boost. Maximum memory capacity is increased to 128GB, easily enough for tasks such as hosting a shared database in a branch office. At the network edge, on-premises servers deliver performance advantages over cloud-based solutions, since they provide effective local processing and filtering for IoT data.

Christian Leutner, head of product sales Europe at Fujitsu, comments: “The days when a dual-socket server was the minimum requirement for a general-purpose workhorse are over. Today’s Primergy mono-socket servers deliver excellent performance and flexibility. The refreshed Fujitsu Primergy portfolio, with its enhanced memory and upgraded processing capability, is designed to be an effective business enabler for businesses of all sizes, ensuring customers have the technology to be ready for whatever technology challenges the future brings.”

* The ultra-compact Primergy TX1320 M4 is a fully featured server for individual or virtualized workloads which fits anywhere, thanks to its small footprint. Like all Primergy mono-socket models, it is silent in operation and features the Fujitsu Cool-safe advanced thermal design, allowing use across a wider range of ambient temperatures. It claims new industrywide benchmarks in new energy related SPEC CPU2017 integer and floating point suite benchmark tests across both speed (time based) and rate (throughput based) metrics.

* The Primergy TX1330 M4 is highly expandable in terms of memory and disk capacity, ensuring that it excels in handling a wide range of standard workloads. It has set a new benchmark record in the SPECpower_ssj 2008 benchmark which is a key benchmark to determine power and performance characteristics of server class computer equipment. It also claims new industrywide world performance records in the widely accepted SPEC CPU2017 benchmark tests including integer and floating point suite benchmark tests for rate (throughput based) metrics and floating point suite benchmark tests for speed (time based) metrics.

* The Primergy RX1330 M4 rounds out the mono-socket range. This is a rack-mounted server, boasting a rich selection of features to accommodate future growth – providing a perfect balance between performance and value. This model sets new world records in the VMmark benchmark, used to measure the performance, scalability, and power consumption of virtualization platforms, and has also achieved a new world record in the SPEC CPU2017 integer suite benchmark tests for speed (time based) metrics.

All three servers feature the Fujitsu Infrastructure Manager (ISM) Essential suite and iRMC S5, enabling simple and effective management throughout the entire server lifecycle, including deployment, installation and administration.