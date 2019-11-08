ENVIRONMENT: A leading retail giant seeks a dynamic Functional Analyst III (Pricing & Promotion) to join its team. Your core role will be to evaluate the demands of the business owners, transform into an abstract and algorithmic business model and identify the use cases and transform them into logical and technical views. You will require an IT-related qualification, 5+ years’ experience in a similar role, a strong understanding and configuration ability of SAP SD, Pricing (MM/SD Retail), billing, order management, exposure to SAP in-store solutions (MIM, MIM-Mobile, FIORI) & implementing SAP’s HANA model. DUTIES: Structure system strategy such as the development of systems requirements through the design, prototyping, testing, training, defining, and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions.

Customise the respective business area and make sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request.

Provide support to the junior members of the team as well as users of the SAP system. REQUIREMENTS: IT related qualification.

5+ Years as a Functional Analyst.

Strong understanding and configuration ability of SAP SD, Pricing (MM/SD Retail), billing and order management functionality with Retail Pricing functions.

Exposure to SAP In – store solutions (MIM; MIM – Mobile; FIORI).

Strong understanding and configuration ability of SAP Promotions and Bonus Buy functionality.

Creating and changing Functional specifications.

Implementation of SAP’s HANA model.

Integrating SAP and Non-SAP systems.