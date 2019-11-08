Integration Developer (Java, Scala, Go, C++)

ENVIRONMENT:

An innovative investment firm needs an Integration Developer to help build their next generation of applications. As a team, you will apply best practices in DevOps, architecture, solution design, scaling and testing. 3 Yrs Developing experience in Scala, Java, C++, Python or Go as well as RabbitMQ, Docker, Kubernetes, Microservices and SQL Server experience is required.

DUTIES:

Analyse and design new features

Write elegant robust code

Write unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components

Write build and deployment automation scripts

Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems

Troubleshoot and root-cause errors

Mentor other developers

Deliver features timeously

REQUIREMENTS:

Tertiary Qualification in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information

Systems or related technical discipline

Proficiency in modern microservices programming language such as Go, Scala, Java or Python.

Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL or

PostgreSQL and Object-relational mapping

Since we are a multi-technology environment, knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms are a necessity

Knowledge of professional software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing

Strong software design skills

Experience in distributed computing and building enterprise-wide systems

At least 3 years’ worth of professional development experience

Beneficial

Proficiency in message queueing technology such as RabbitMQ

Docker, Kubernetes, Microservices knowledge/experience

Functional programming knowledge

ATTRIBUTES:

Attention to detail

Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal with conflict in an effective way

Ability to work individually and with teams within an Agile context

Experience in influencing best practices within teams

