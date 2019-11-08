Network Specialist

ENVIRONMENT:

The expertise of a quick-thinking and highly skilled Network Specialist is sought by a fast-paced payment gateway provider. Your core role will be to plan, build, and maintain the core network infrastructure and provide critical input and specialty services. You must possess a valid CCNA/MTCNA Certification, valid general IT Certification (N+, A+, MCSE, etc.), advanced Cisco switches, routers & firewalls experience, advanced Mikrotik (CCR & CHR) routers, 5 year’s continuous networking experience, competency in Perl/Bash/Python with the ability to script and/or code basic applications to automate network tasks and basic Linux.

DUTIES:

3rd Party supplier and client connectivity (IPSec, cross connects, etc).

OSPF / BGP maintenance and peering.

Amazon Web Services VPC and Transit Gateway configurations.

Internal networking support and maintenance.

Network monitoring and incident response.

Plan, architect, and scope network expansions as and when required.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Valid CCNA (routing & switching) or MTCNA (Certification will be verified).

Valid general IT certification (N+, A+, MCSE, etc.).

CCNP/CCIE advantageous but not required.

MUST-HAVEs –

Advanced experience on Cisco switches, routers, and firewalls, Cisco switching experience.

Advanced experience on Mikrotik (CCR and CHR) routers.

Experience/Skills –

5 Years continuous networking experience.

2 to 3 Years routing experience (BGP / OSPF being of importance).

Network Monitoring, Fault Resolution, and Configuration Management.

Competent in either Perl, Bash, or Python, with the ability to script and/or code basic applications to automate network tasks (minimalist DevOps).

Basic general Linux experience.

Advanced experience with dynamic routing (OSPF, BGP, Route Filters, etc.).

Candidate should be fluent in most Layer 1, 2, and 3 networking technologies and be able to diagnose and repair faults on all three network layers.

Ownership of change requests and incidents to determine root cause

Identification and mitigation of various security threats, as and when they arise.

Advantageous –

Previous working experience in the Telecommunications / Internet Service Provider markets.

Experience with IPSec, GRE, and other secure tunneling methods.

Fluent practical understanding of IPv4 required, practical experience of IPv6.

Previous experience with FortiGate Firewalls.

Previous experience with Amazon Web Services, with a core focus on connectivity (VPN Gateways, Transit Gateways, Direct Connect, Peering Connections, Routing, Security Groups, Hybrid Gateways, etc.).

ATTRIBUTES:

Must be a quick thinker with a ‘get things done’ attitude. Plan it, configure it, and own it!

COMMENTS:

