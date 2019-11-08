Redheads Engineering Solutions is a specialist in the provision of engineering, technical and IT services .
We are looking for SAP Business Analysts with knowledge of SAP S/4 HANA, SAP Solution, automated test suites and more than 2 years experience.
REQUIREMENTS
– SAP Business Analyst/ SAP Solution Analyst
– South African nationality
– IT Development and Systems Knowledge
– Experience with SAP MM/WM or SD Modules
– Experience with Test Management Tools / software (e.g. SAP CBTA, HP ALM, etc.)
– Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
– Experience in Data Analysis and advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office suite
– Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
– Willingness to travel nationally and internationally
– Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.
– Leadership behaviours as per LEAD
– Willing to relocate to a destined site in SA
QUALIFICATION
– Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech/BEng in Information Technology
EXPERIENCE
– Minimum of 2 years’ experience in SAP S/4 HANA, SAP MM/ WM or SD module(s)
– Knowledge of SAP Solution Manager and automated Test Suites
– Ability to debug SAP ABAP
– Knowledge of Supply Chain processes will be beneficial