SAP Business Analysts

Redheads Engineering Solutions is a specialist in the provision of engineering, technical and IT services .

We are looking for SAP Business Analysts with knowledge of SAP S/4 HANA, SAP Solution, automated test suites and more than 2 years experience.

REQUIREMENTS

– SAP Business Analyst/ SAP Solution Analyst

– South African nationality

– IT Development and Systems Knowledge

– Experience with SAP MM/WM or SD Modules

– Experience with Test Management Tools / software (e.g. SAP CBTA, HP ALM, etc.)

– Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

– Experience in Data Analysis and advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office suite

– Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

– Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

– Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.

– Leadership behaviours as per LEAD

– Willing to relocate to a destined site in SA

QUALIFICATION

– Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech/BEng in Information Technology

EXPERIENCE

– Minimum of 2 years’ experience in SAP S/4 HANA, SAP MM/ WM or SD module(s)

– Knowledge of SAP Solution Manager and automated Test Suites

– Ability to debug SAP ABAP

– Knowledge of Supply Chain processes will be beneficial

Learn more/Apply for this position