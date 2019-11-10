Senior C#/Python Developer

Senior Software Developer – R 70 000

A multi-award winning organisation, currently expanding their Cape Town office, is looking for a senior software developer to join their goal driven team.

They work with some of the top projects and clients across South Africa which will give you exposure to an array of different technologies including:

C#

Python

SQL

JavaScript, HTML/CSS

Kubernetes/Docker

Skills & Qualifications

6+ years’ of hands-on development experience is a must

Ideally previous experience working for a software development house, but not essential

IT related qualification is advantageous

If you’d like to find out more about this incredible opportunity, send your updated CV to (email address) to set up a call. Please note this is an urgent role and only candidates who are committed to changing roles at this stage need apply.

Best of luck in your search!

Learn more/Apply for this position