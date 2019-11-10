Software Developer

.NET Developer – up to R 960 000 pa based in Woodstock

Reports To:Development Team Lead

DescriptionYour role as a software developer is to define, develop, test, analyze, and maintain software applications in support of the achievement of business requirements (internal core business systems). This includes writing, coding, testing, and analyzing software programs and applications. The individual will also research, design, document, and modify software specifications throughout the production life cycle.

Required Skills

6+ years’ experience in desktop (windows) development, specifically using C#

Solid understanding of object orientated programming using C# in the .NET framework.Experience with Dependency Injection notably AutofacObject-Relational Mapping notably Entity FrameworkObject Mappers notably AutomapperWeb API ODataRESTTesting frameworks notably NUnit

Strong back-end development skills

Experience in test driven development using back-end unit testing frameworks.

Experience in relational database management systems using Microsoft SQL Server, including data modeling and creating relational databases using T-SQL & stored procedures.

Mendix rapid application development platform experience highly beneficial, or willingness to learn this platform.

Solid understanding of the software development lifecycle including continuous integration & delivery using DevOps tools like Git, TFS & Octopus Deploy.

Experience in working in Agile teams.

Good communication skills.

Ability to work with an international team with international customers in different time zones.

Detailed, accurate, responsive, and inquisitive personality.

Demonstrable ability to learn new concepts quickly.

If you'd like to apply, please send your updated resume to arrange a confidential call.

