Dell, ADVA launch Universal Customer Premises Equipment

ADVA and Dell Technologies will demonstrate their open virtualised Universal Customer Premises Equipment (uCPE) solutions to service provider and enterprise customers at AfricaCom.

ADVA and Dell Technologies has announced a strategic collaboration to deliver open virtualised uCPE solutions for service provider and enterprise customers. Built on ADVA’s Ensemble Connector NFVi platform, the new uCPE solutions will enable network operators to easily access VNFs, including software-defined WAN.

VNF is a crucial lever by which large and complicated networks can be modernised, create efficiencies through consolidated use of resources and ensuring easy deployment of advanced cloud footprints for internal and customer use. uCPE is revolutionising VNF deployment.

It allows different network functions to be virtually hosted on common open servers, drastically reducing complexity and maintenance demands. For large enterprises looking to gain greater efficiencies and performance out of their network infrastructure, uCPE is a gamechanger.

But there are major risks when trying to improve a core component such as networks. This is why Dell Technologies partnered with ADVA, which has developed uCPE technologies into its Ensemble Connector NFVi platform. Dell Technologies added its infrastructure, transformation and enterprise skills into a strategic collaboration with ADVA to create uCPE solutions powered by the Dell Virtual Edge platforms.

“There is a real need among service providers and enterprises to update network operations to address distributed and cloud-based applications and capitalize on changing economics enabled by cloud models,” sasaysid Tom Burns, senior vice-president and GM: networking and solutions at Dell Technologies. “By infusing Open Networking into access networks to the cloud with the Virtual Edge Platform family, Dell EMC can help customers modernize infrastructure and transform operations while automating service delivery and processes.”

uCPE’s appeal has seen adoption by major networks, including Vodafone, AT&T and Verizon. Its implementation greatly improves numerous network functions such as better performance at the edge and core, enhanced virtual services, better cloud deployment and more.

It helps marry the strength of large networks with the power of the cloud, opening doors to innovation. Cloud solution providers can provide data path and virtual hosting functionality at customer premises, in data centres and between network clouds.

For South African network operators, feeling the pressure to expand their revenue streams with digital services, an open uCPE is the catalyst. Attendees at AfricaCom 2019, 12 to 14 November in Cape Town, can experience Dell Technologies and ADVA’s solutions at the ADVA stand.