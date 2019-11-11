Mobile operators tap into digital for revenue

Upstream will demonstrate at this year’s AfricaCom how mobile operators in Africa can achieve a head start in addressing the industry’s upcoming challenges.

The company will be showcasing its full platform stack that enables MNOs to generate digital revenue, offering mobile users on the continent uninterrupted, free and safe connectivity while efficiently helping operators monetise digital opportunities such as mobile advertising.

Guy Krief, CEO of Upstream, comments: “In developed markets, figures show an industry fast approaching a crisis point. While developed markets seem to have lost the battle to over-the-top players, African operators can harness the potential of the growing global trend of digital content on mobile devices early on. Upstream enables operators to monetise consumers’ thirst for mobile internet and the development potential of digital in Africa.

“At the same time, although mobile advertising revenues are set to rise to $186-billion next year – fraud is predicted to hit $44-billion within three years. Left unchecked, advertising fraud will stall the market, reduce operator value-added revenues and inevitably lead to higher tariffs for everyday services. Herein lies the opportunity for Africa’s mobile industry to grow. Our full suite of products is designed to help operators safeguard their revenues and customers,” Krief adds.

Upstream is showcasing its product suite that responds to the challenges facing African markets. Connectivity gateway Zero-D and security platform Secure-D allow mobile operators to provide subscribers in emerging markets with uninterrupted and secure access to mobile internet. Upstream will also use the AfricaCom forum to unveil its new product, One-D, a unique all-in-one mobile marketing platform designed to drive digital acquisitions safely.

One-D is a trusted mobile advertising ecosystem, offering end-to-end partner and digital channel management, working with 300 ad networks and local publishers. The platform is set to help operators increase revenues from digital advertising by up to 60% while decreasing customer complaints due to fraud by up to 70%.

Zero-D helps operators provide free internet access to pre-paid mobile users who run out of data. Globally, more than 200-million consumers benefit from the Zero-D solution, with over 80-million of those in Africa.

Secure-D supports operators in detecting and blocking suspicious-looking behavior by mobile apps eliminating fraud. In recent months it has highlighted weather and video apps which in the background have been secretly harvesting consumer data, clicking on advertising, and subscribing to websites and premium services without the knowledge of the consumer. In 2018 alone, Secure-D processed more than 1,8-billion mobile transactions, identified more than 30 million infected devices, and blocked more than 63 000 malicious apps.