ENVIRONMENT: Join a leading digital agency who genuinely believes in championing technology in the creative space seeking the expertise of a highly skilled and forward-thinking Senior Fullstack Developer (PHP). You must possess a National Senior Certificate / Matric, Degree / Diploma in Computer Science / Information Systems or equivalent, 6+ years’ relevant work experience, extensive knowledge in PHP5+, MySQL, jQuery, CSS3 & Git and / or SVN, Solid JavaScript, HTML5, Mobile Web Development, experience using MVC’s like CodeIgniter, Laravel, Yii, etc., and must know your way around Adobe Photoshop in order to produce pixel perfect designs. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – National Senior Certificate / Matric.

Computer Science / Information Systems or equivalent programming Degree / Diploma. Experience/Skills – More than 6 years related work experience.

Senior-Level PHP Developer.

Strong XTHML / CSS skills.

Mobile Web Development.

Must know his / her way around Adobe Photoshop and be able to work to pixel perfect designs.

Experience using MVC’s like CodeIgniter, Laravel, Yii, etc.

Must work to best practices in development and coding standards.

Must have the ability to work on multiple projects to tight deadlines.

Must be able to work well in a team and also recommend best practices and new ideas.

Must be motivated to continue learning, researching and implement new technologies. Extensive Skills – PHP5+

MySQL

jQuery

CSS3

Source Control (Git and or SVN preferred) Solid Skills – JavaScript

HTML5 Beneficial – Experience building mobile applications.

Digital agency / Creative studio experience.

NodeJS, MongoDB.

Experience using code repositories such as subversion/git Composer, Grunt / Gulp

Working with technologies (and other languages) outside of the web space i.e. Arduino.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.