Senior Software Developer (C#.Net)

ENVIRONMENT: Lead tech decisions while developing new systems as a large processing concern seeks the expertise of a highly skilled and innovate Senior Software Developer with strong C#.Net. You will also be expected to document & maintain existing systems to support the company’s operation while producing system specs. The ideal candidate requires a Degree/Diploma in Computer Science or Programming, at least 15 years’ experience in a similar role and your tech toolset must include the following: Advanced C#.Net & MS SQL Design & Development, Entity Framework, ASP.Net (Bootstrap, jQuery, JavaScript), SSRS, MVVM, MVC, TFS and Solution Architecture. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Ideally a B.Sc. Degree/Diploma in Computer Science / Programming. Experience/Skills – Minimum of 15 years’ experience.

Advanced –

C# .NET skills.

MS SQL design and development experience. Entity Framework. ASP.Net (Bootstrap, jQuery, JavaScript). Report tools (Microsoft, SSRS). MVVM, MVC. TFS. Solution Architecture.

ATTRIBUTES: Passionate about programming.

Hard-working and self-motivated.

Strong interpersonal skills.

Time management and organisational skills.

Display a professional work approach.

Ability to work independently.

Able to inspire and care for the team.

Logical and detail orientated methodologies.

Excellent standards in execution.

Commitment to a strong business ethic and integrity.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.