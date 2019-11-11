Tester (Automation)

Experience & Qualifications:

Grade 12

An appropriate testing tertiary qualification will be a strong recommendation.

Experience in financial services is required

Experience in Life assurance will be an advantage.

A minimum of 3 /5 years’ experience in testing within a solutions design division.

Experience with testing with automated testing tools.

Experience in transactions will be preferred

Role/Responsibilities:

Identify, define and design New Functionality test requirements

Perform test scheduling in accordance with designated tester

Perform test execution within all test cycles (Systems Testing, Business Readiness Testing)

Assist with the datasheets of Worksoft software in automated test cases, conditions and checkpoints.

Assist with the test script execution and validations. (Automated regression tests)

Perform test documentation and Test analysis

Perform defect logging and reporting

Assist with new functionality and Regression testing

Test reporting based upon coverage and clearance statistics

Risk identification and reporting

Liaison with development team and business analysts

Produce Test related Documentation (Test Plans, Test Matrices, Defect Logs, Progress reports) in conjunction with the test manager

Perform scope and test effort estimations

Ability to analyse risks, develop contingencies, and plan testing accordingly

Liaise with technical as well as middle, and senior management

Knowledge:

Knowledge of Test automation principles and practices

Understanding of project management principles

Understanding of Process Engineering principles

Understanding of software quality assurance principles

Working knowledge of software engineering best practices and frameworks

Computer Literacy including Windows operating systems, Microsoft Office Products, Internet and E-mail.

Understanding of system architectures such as Client / Server, Services Orientated Architecture, Web based architecture.

Good understanding of database structures and SQL

Understanding of all forms of testing

Understand the various stages of the SDLC

Has a good working knowledge of all forms of testing, configuration management, and requirements management.

Good working knowledge of testing best practices and frameworks

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

