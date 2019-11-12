Angolan satellite services company signs up AMOS

AfricaCom 2019, Cape Town – Spacecom, operator of the AMOS satellite fleet, has announced that a leading Angolan satellite services company has signed a contract for C-Band HTS capacity on the newly-launched AMOS-17 communication satellite.

The Angolan company will utilise capacity on AMOS-17 primarily for cellular backhaul to better connect rural and low-density communities throughout the southern African country.

AMOS-17’s C-band HTS capabilities enable the satellite to target all of Angola with a single beam rather than use a number of smaller beams, as in most other HTS satellite.

This technological advantage leads to economic benefits by reducing the client’s initial capex costs as well as providing lower ongoing opex costs for it and its customers. Spacecom’s Vertical Solutions Division is supporting infrastructure deployment for the Angolan company.

Jacob Keret, senior vice-president: sales at Spacecom, comments: “We are excited to welcome back this Angolan satellite service provider to the AMOS family. AMOS-17, expected to begin commercial services later in 2019, is already bringing new and repeat customer business. We are very satisfied to see this movement. Within a short time, Spacecom have three satellites serving Africa: AMOS-7, AMOS-4 and AMOS-17 all of which are enabling clients to reduce Africa’s digital divide.”