BCX wins regional Cisco award

BCX has been named as the recipient of the inspired EMEAR Cisco Managed Enterprise Networking Service Provider of the Year Award.

The awards were held at Cisco’s 2019 Partner Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada on 4 November 2019.

The annual award is a sub-event within the summit aimed at recognising best-in-class business practices and is awarded to partners who’ve served as a model for their industry. It also recognises top-performing channel partners for their achievements in outstanding leadership and innovation.

BCX was the only South African company competing for the award along with global brands including Telefonica and Vodafone.

“We could not be more honoured to have been bestowed with this award. Awards such as these serve as a testimony of our commitment to re-invent the customers’ experience and to our ambition of being the leading ICT and Telecommunications solutions provider on the continent,” says Jonas Bogoshi, CEO of BCX.

In addition to this award, BCX also qualified for a seat at the Partner Plus Champions Club FY19, by participating in the Elite Partner Plus Program. The Cisco Partner Plus Champions Club was hosted by Cisco in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain which rewards partners who have exceeded their targets for the fiscal year.

“BCX has been a Cisco Master Cloud and Managed Services Partner for more than two decades now and consistently aims to maintain its high standard of delivering Cisco solutions,” says Bogoshi.