Digital Communications Business Analyst

Our client is currently searching for an experienced Business Analyst to join their Professional Services team. Their ideal candidate is a detailed planner, expert communicator, and top-notch analyst.Responsibilities:
- Work with Professional Services team to deliver client solutions effectively and within budget
- Support digital strategist in conducting and documenting digital communication audits
- Create professional and accurate project scoping documentation for effective project execution
- Ensure allocated projects are professionally managed to ensure professional delivery and cost containment
- Conduct in-depth analysis and recommendations of client digital communication platforms
- Work alongside digital strategist in developing and communication digital solutions according to client’s requirements
- Work with clients to help find solutions to digital communication problems which the professional services team can help solve
- Provide accurate and in-depth client reports to show value and impact of the professional services team
- Assist head of Professional Services in ensuring that project resources are allocated correctly and costed for appropriately
- Help develop and improve internal team processes
- Work with internal team to develop and grow Professional Services business at a profit
- Candidate must be willing to travel within South Africa
Qualifications and Experience:
- Relevant Tertiary certificate/diploma in Business Process analysis
- Experience in data models, reporting packages and building relational data models
- 3-5 Years’ experience as a Business Analyst
- Experience in generating process documentation and reports
- Highly proficient technical writing capabilities
Behavioural Skills:
- Motivated and Self-Driven
- Facilitation Skills
- Interpersonal Skills Negotiation and Influencing Skills
- Ability to Manage own Workload and Timelines
- Conflict Management
- Excellent communicator with the ability to translate data into actionable insights
- Experience using data tools and having done work on CRM projects primarily focused on customer or marketing data will be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Digital Communication
- Accurate and in-depth reports
- Technical writing capabilities
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Desired Education Level:
- Diploma