Digital Communications Business Analyst

Our client is currently searching for an experienced Business Analyst to join their Professional Services team. Their ideal candidate is a detailed planner, expert communicator, and top-notch analyst.Responsibilities:

Work with Professional Services team to deliver client solutions effectively and within budget

Support digital strategist in conducting and documenting digital communication audits

Create professional and accurate project scoping documentation for effective project execution

Ensure allocated projects are professionally managed to ensure professional delivery and cost containment

Conduct in-depth analysis and recommendations of client digital communication platforms

Work alongside digital strategist in developing and communication digital solutions according to client’s requirements

Work with clients to help find solutions to digital communication problems which the professional services team can help solve

Provide accurate and in-depth client reports to show value and impact of the professional services team

Assist head of Professional Services in ensuring that project resources are allocated correctly and costed for appropriately

Help develop and improve internal team processes

Work with internal team to develop and grow Professional Services business at a profit

Candidate must be willing to travel within South Africa

Qualifications and Experience:

Relevant Tertiary certificate/diploma in Business Process analysis

Experience in data models, reporting packages and building relational data models

3-5 Years’ experience as a Business Analyst

Experience in generating process documentation and reports

Highly proficient technical writing capabilities

Behavioural Skills:

Motivated and Self-Driven

Facilitation Skills

Interpersonal Skills Negotiation and Influencing Skills

Ability to Manage own Workload and Timelines

Conflict Management

Excellent communicator with the ability to translate data into actionable insights

Experience using data tools and having done work on CRM projects primarily focused on customer or marketing data will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

Digital Communication

Accurate and in-depth reports

Technical writing capabilities

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Education Level:

Diploma

