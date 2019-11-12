Digital Communications Business Analyst

Our client is currently searching for an experienced Business Analyst to join their Professional Services team. Their ideal candidate is a detailed planner, expert communicator, and top-notch analyst.Responsibilities:

  • Work with Professional Services team to deliver client solutions effectively and within budget

  • Support digital strategist in conducting and documenting digital communication audits

  • Create professional and accurate project scoping documentation for effective project execution

  • Ensure allocated projects are professionally managed to ensure professional delivery and cost containment

  • Conduct in-depth analysis and recommendations of client digital communication platforms

  • Work alongside digital strategist in developing and communication digital solutions according to client’s requirements

  • Work with clients to help find solutions to digital communication problems which the professional services team can help solve

  • Provide accurate and in-depth client reports to show value and impact of the professional services team

  • Assist head of Professional Services in ensuring that project resources are allocated correctly and costed for appropriately

  • Help develop and improve internal team processes

  • Work with internal team to develop and grow Professional Services business at a profit

  • Candidate must be willing to travel within South Africa

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Relevant Tertiary certificate/diploma in Business Process analysis

  • Experience in data models, reporting packages and building relational data models

  • 3-5 Years’ experience as a Business Analyst

  • Experience in generating process documentation and reports

  • Highly proficient technical writing capabilities

Behavioural Skills:

  • Motivated and Self-Driven

  • Facilitation Skills

  • Interpersonal Skills Negotiation and Influencing Skills

  • Ability to Manage own Workload and Timelines

  • Conflict Management

  • Excellent communicator with the ability to translate data into actionable insights

  • Experience using data tools and having done work on CRM projects primarily focused on customer or marketing data will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • Digital Communication

  • Accurate and in-depth reports

  • Technical writing capabilities

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Education Level:

  • Diploma

