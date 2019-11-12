Fullstack .NET developer – React/.NET

Fullstack .NET Developer – Cape Town

Cape Town

Our client, a company held in very high regard across South Africa, who are in the Engineering industry, are in need of a Full-stack Developer.

The developer is expected to be familiar with advanced technologies such as:

.NET

C#

React.js

MVC

Azure

SQL

Javascript

HTML

CSS

Duties will entail:

Developing cutting edge software using the latest technologies.

Unit-test all software artefacts.

Maintain current systems and develop new systems using the latest technologies.

Collaborate with Product Owners and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying systems components.

Research and develop new technologies.

Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system.

Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues where required.

Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met.

Assist technical writers with technical documentation and user manuals related.

Some of the perks you’ll enjoy:

On-site Gym

Global Conferences

Rapid career progression

Modern working environment

No dress code

Training

