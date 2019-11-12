Integration Developer (EE) (BizTalk, SSIS, C#, SQL

ENVIRONMENT:

We are seeking a versatile, skilled Integration Developer to integrate a wide range of applications and source systems.

If you have integration experience, that would be extremely useful. If you don’t; but have a passion for processing data, APIs and files in as standard and performant a way as possible, then we would also be very interested in talking to you.

If you have BizTalk experience, then that would be 1st prize, as that is the primary tool that you would be using. If you don’t; but are not particularly attached to any one technology and have .NET, XML and XSD experience, then that would also earn you 1st prize and we would be interested to talk to you.

If you have none of the above, but are a quick learner, experienced in the Microsoft tech stack and eager to be part of an agile team developing business-critical solutions for a financial services company with a focus on straight through processing, then we would like to talk to you too. Please note this is an Employment Equity position.

DUTIES:

Maintain software systems and automate the operations and interfaces between these systems.

Develop integration solutions using approved toolsets.

Adhere to the architectural framework.

Programme well-designed, testable, efficient code across a Microsoft stack (BizTalk, SSIS, C#, SQL).

Produce specifications and determine operational feasibility.

Perform code reviews.

3rd Line technical support, trouble shooting and problem solving.

Periodic standby support for overnight, weekend and public holidays.

Provide leadership and guidance to technology team members.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering or equivalent combination of relevant skills and experience.

Experience/Skills –

A minimum of 3 years’ proven work experience as a Developer.

Experience working with SQL Server databases.

Oracle databases.

Development experience, coding in BizTalk, SSIS or C#.

XML and XSD schema design.

Knowledge of software design principles and patterns.

Experience in Financial Services industry.

ATTRIBUTES:

Analytical mind with great problem-solving capabilities.

Passion for people, technology and innovation.

Able to prioritise work effectively and must be organised.

Set and maintain high work standards to achieve goals.

COMMENTS:

