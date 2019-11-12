JSON API Developer (Woodstock – Cape Town)

Job Type: JSON API Developer

Location: Woodstock, Cape Town

Contact name: Liam Burrell

Salary: Up to R360,000

This company is provides expertise needed for the design and implementation of complex Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Privileged Access Management (PAM) systems. They are looking for JSON API Developers to join their team.

Requirements:

Technical Experience

Computer Science Degree, or a related qualification.

Java skills

REST/JSON skills

Understanding of cloud technologies.

Understanding of Java Frameworks.

Good communication skills.

Responsibilities:

Work with the market leading Identity Access Management technologies.

Work with cloud, SaaS connectors, REST and JSON API’s and Java based micro services.

Support our Solution Architects on customer projects.

Collaborate with peers on designs, code reviews, and testing using DevOps methodologies.

Plan, build, develop and deliver customer focused solutions.

Clear Documentation based on the delivery and design.

