Mobile shredding plant simplifies secure data destruction

Companies no longer need to take unnecessary risks when disposing of their IT assets, they can now destroy digital data before it leaves their premises. With increasing data breaches across the globe, onsite data destruction is fast becoming the preferred method for IT asset disposal (ITAD).

Data destruction specialists like Xperien are helping companies proactively manage their digital data in their live environment as well as on retired assets. It offers a fully equipped PoPI compliant onsite facility that provides companies with degaussing and data destruction services.

Xperien’s onsite data destruction plant is the answer to portability and efficiency in data destruction, it allows for all the hard drive shredding to be performed at the client’s premises.

The mobile shredding plant can easily manage the physical shredding of 300 hard drives, 500 data tapes, USB sticks and up to 400 mobile phones per hour. It destroys and disposes of hard drives and all other electronic media devices, rendering them useless for data recovery.

Xperien ITAD expert Bridgette Vermaak says they do not only destroy data onsite, they also provide services such as refurbishment, redeployment, resale and recycling. “Customers can rest assured that their IT assets will be securely and responsibly managed.

“Data destruction requirements are constantly evolving and service providers need to adapt by investing in versatile equipment. The key advantage of our mobile facility is that it eliminates the need to provide a chain of custody for the client’s data because the truck comes to the client’s premises,” she explains.

Xperien is Environmental Management System (EMS) ISO 14001:2004 and ISO9001 accredited for Refurbishment and redistribution of redundant IT assets and equipment. To comply with international high quality standards, Xperien has also achieved British Standards Institution (BSI) accreditation from the world’s largest certification bodies that pioneered the development of management systems standards.

This certification confirms that Xperien operates a Quality Management System (QMS) that complies with requirements of ISO 9001:2015 for the Collection and Disposal of IT assets and equipment. These accreditations also help demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

“With our mobile shredding service, clients still receive the same quality assurances and unbeatable level of convenience and security they would normally receive from Xperien. More importantly, to ensure maximum security, Xperien provides video footage of shredding events and issues certificates for an audit trail,” she adds.