New CIO for Altron

Altron has appointed Collin Govender, to the position of group Chief Information Officer (CIO) with immediate effect. In his new role Govender, who was formerly the company’s group executive for shared services, will provide functional guidance to the CIOs in Altron’s 10 subsidiaries.

Altron group chief executive, Mteto Nyati, says: “This appointment comes at a critical time for Altron. We have embarked on a streamline of our information systems and are introducing integrated ERP, CRM, and HR systems across the group. Collin’s immediate priority will be on developing an information technology strategy and its governance structures with a special focus on group standards and information security.”

Govender joined Altron from T-Systems in 2017.