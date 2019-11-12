Senior Full Stack Developer

Full stack Java Developer with a preference for the front end to join a small team of experts … be part of a much larger, international online, ecommerce team. This is a permanent role in an agile and driven team . Apply now – interviews can happen next week !Are you a well-rounded software engineer who has the know-how to independently build fully functional platforms, from the front-end to the back-end?You will need strong : web development ; strong front-end development ( Javascript ) , web server admin, back-end and database expertise. (Back end in this instance is Java )You will IDEALLY BUT NOT ESSENTIAL need 4+ years plus relevant experience and if you have previous Casino / Gaming or Sports betting experience – all the better!Please send your updtaed CV and skills matrix to the IT Development Recruitment Specialist : (email address) or call (contact number) for more information

