Ericsson highlights tech innovations

AfricaCom 2019, Cape Town – Ericsson is demonstrating how it is empowering an intelligent, sustainable and connected Africa, showcasing a range of new and relevant use cases at the event, as well as establish innovative partnerships geared towards unlocking new opportunities in the region.

This year’s theme focuses on building a future-proof 4G network today for a 5G ready tomorrow, orchestrated by intelligent and efficient solutions which will empower the next billion connections in Africa and set the foundation for Industry 4.0.

In Digital Services, Ericsson is focusing on Mobile Money, security and IoT use cases – and in the Managed Services space, on intelligent network operations, enhancing customer experience and optimisation.

Highlights from Ericsson demos include:

* Ericsson Radio System continues to mature with more advanced capabilities, at the same time ensuring lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), high spectrum agility and multi-standard thinking, a network from Ericsson is no longer just about providing best-in-class connectivity. It also offers best-in-class business enablement.

* Fixed Wireless Access unlocks a world of opportunity. A well-performing mobile broadband network is the foundation for offering an FWA service.

* Swisscom and Ericsson are closely collaborating on end-to-end network slicing for critical communications in a joint project to deploy and explore new use cases for 4G and 5G. The demo shows how network slicing can support critical railway communications upon a public LTE network carrying mobile broadband traffic.

* The new Ericsson Edge NFVI solution for edge computing, that fits well with our main NFVI & Orchestration solutions

* Industry 4.0 demo to give an overview on the benefits of Internet connectivity in a range of applications. From vehicles to drones to traffic lights – there is even a handbag in there – augmented reality will show you how 5G ensures the connectivity, reliability and scalability that industry 4.0 will require.