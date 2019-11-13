Final countdown for Bank Zero opening

Bank Zero has now fully completed its core value proposition by going live with its debit card. Following this card go-live, rigorous health-checks such as simulated card attacks, card fraud detection and retailer readiness are currently underway. Thereafter the final countdown to starting public operations will begin.

South African card holders suffered a whopping R873m in theft in 2018, according to SABRIC statistics. To protect customers from this traumatic experience, Bank Zero says it has designed a new patented card which offers vital security and convenience. This patent will dramatically minimise the negative impact of card data theft and card skimming on Bank Zero customers.

Open source technology combined with a scientific design approach delivered this card in record time. Mastercard teams from South Africa, India and the USA were closely involved in validating and commissioning this card solution. IBM’s global expertise in encrypted card security was also tapped into.

“Globally, banks are big spenders on such projects, often spanning multiple years, but sweat capital along with an integrated business-and-tech design approach is our strategic advantage,” says Bank Zero chair, Michael Jordaan.

“During the development of Bank Zero, no traditional banking systems were bought nor was any outsourcing done – these are expensive yet conventional solutions. We wanted to create an exciting customer offering which required building our own systems,” says Yatin Narsai, Bank Zero CEO. He explains that, in just over a year, three large payment rails were created, each from a clean slate:

• Direct integration into the South African Reserve Bank’s system, in order to become a settlement bank

• Electronic payments (EFTs) and debit orders, establishing Bank Zero as a clearing bank

• Issuing and processing of debit cards

“Zero pricing, along with our advanced card security, are just some of the ways in which we make our customers’ lives easier. We also bring special functionality around social connectedness, transparency, control, advanced payments and a focus on savings,” says Yatin. “Feature-rich banking must never force customers into paying exorbitant fees.”

The card go-live sets Bank Zero on the path to opening its digital doors to the public and current internal beta testing continues to provide solid insights. Bank Zero now begins its final countdown towards starting public operations in the first half of 2020.