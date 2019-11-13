Microsoft Dynamics Developer

The Microsoft Dynamics Developer will form part of a development team that develop customizations in both Microsoft Dynamics NAV and Microsoft Dynamics Business Central ERP systems that are used by the client.

Responsibilities:

– Writing of code in allocated programs as specified by direct manager.

– Testing of allocated programs as specified by direct manager.

– Design of allocated programmes as specified by direct manager.

– Documenting of program specifications as specified by direct manager.

– Adherence to the defined Software Development Lifecycle.

– Attending and accurate reporting on projects and tickets at weekly team meetings.

– Ensure that the IT department remains the preferred IT service provider of business.

– Continuous identification, reporting and handling of risks in the IT department.

– Comply with all company policies as well as adhering to all IT principals.

– Deliver code of a high quality (ticket comebacks).

– Attending of and participation in daily scrum meetings.

Deliverables:

– Problem identification and solving of ad hoc program problems and enquiries on a continuous basis.

– Ongoing liaison within department as well as clients in the company to maintain long-term relationships.

– Continuous logging of progress feedback on ticket system.

– Follow up with business after sign-off of tickets to measure quality.

– Continuous identification of possible improvements to systems and processes not identified by business.

Skills required:

– Relational, to develop good professional and friendly relationships with clients and internal staff and represent the organisation in a professional and positive manner.

– Industry based, Analytical skills that will be based on best practice scenarios that will need to be proven on a case by case instance.

– Attention to detail, the candidate will have to deliver code of high quality.

– Problem solving, the candidate must be able to “think out of the box” in order to provide solutions to complicated problems.

Qualifications and Experience (Preferred):

– Previous experience in Microsoft Dynamics NAV or Business Central development.

– Experience in the use of ERP systems, especially Microsoft Dynamics NAV or Business Central

Experience Mandatory:

– At least 3 years programming experience.

– Good knowledge of Microsoft.NET framework.

