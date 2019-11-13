Network Alliance and DCC a partnering success story

Network Alliance was recently awarded Drive Control Corporation’s (DCC) Dell Channel Partner of the Year 2019.

Network Alliance, a Dell EMC Gold Partner, has won an award since the inception of the DCC Dell Reseller Awards in 2014. Key highlights include: Dell Enterprise Reseller for 2015 and 2016, Top Dell Channel Partner for 2017 and Dell Enterprise Partner of the Year 2018.

Network Alliance provides expert services through assisting customers with their digital transformation journey to the private and public cloud. The company offers full outsourced managed services with a wide variety of essential services such as data management, cyber security, voice and connectivity solutions, enabling customers to focus on running their business successfully.

The partnership is built on a strong, long-standing foundation which spans almost 25 years. “We have a fantastic relationship with DCC; it is a partnership that has stood the test of time and continues to grow,” says Raymond Wright, CEO of Network Alliance.

“People buy from people and this couldn’t be truer in the case of DCC. We work closely together, ensuring that we meet the diverse and sophisticated needs of our customers by staying on top of the newest Dell EMC offerings and technology innovation available to the market,” he says.

Jenny Rex, sales director at DCC, adds: “Network Alliance’s multiple awards say it all, they form a very important part of our Dell EMC business. Throughout our longstanding relationship we have managed to build a partnership that is both successful and mutually beneficial. I have no doubt that we will see our relationship reaching new heights in the coming years.”

An important part of Dell’s success story is its channel partners. Network Alliance and DCC have played a pivotal role in Dell EMC’s local success. “An important differentiator is to truly entrench oneself in Dell EMC’s offerings which means attending international conferences and proactively participating in partner programmes and training.

“Both DCC and Network Alliance have fulfilled all the requirements which will stand us in good stead in a very competitive marketplace,” concludes Wright.