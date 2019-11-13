Next-generation video services from Simplestream

AfricaCom 2019, Cape Town – Simplestream has unveiled its upgraded App Platform, a fully customisable, end-to-end service proposition optimised for Africa’s telcos, broadcasters and content owners.

“Our approach has always been to enable broadcasters, content owners and telcos to launch innovative services with the minimum CAPEX and OPEX, making services viable from launch,” says Dan Finch, chief commercial officer of Simplestream.

“In the last two or three years we’ve seen operators in Africa understand the benefits of this approach. At this year’s AfricaCom, we are once again looking forward to showing the industry how our award winning App Platform and video workflow solutions enable the regions operators and content owners to provide fast to market next-generation mobile-centric video services,” he adds.

The App Platform is configured within the Simplestream Media Manager CMS, offering a white-label OTT solution that encompasses multi-channel live simulcasting, live-event streaming, catch-up, VOD, EPG display, cloud DVR, security, CDN switching and configuration and secured downloads.

The solution includes a multi-platform application framework, OTT workflow, account management, billing, analytics and 24/7 technical support provided by Simplestream.

New and improved features of the App Platform include:

* Support for 100 channels + across multiple devices

* Automated 30 day catch up creation

* Reverse EPG navigation

* Movie and box-set support with integrated US studio approved DRM

* Pause and resume functionality for content playback

* Download to device feature.

Simplestream offers a full range of modern digital distribution monetisation models including: AVOD, SVOD, TVOD, In App purchase & Operator Authentication for direct carrier billing.