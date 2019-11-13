Orange partners to launch $28 smart feature phone

AfricaCom 2019, Cape Town – Orange is partnering with itel and KaiOS Technologies to launch a new 4G version of the Sanza Phone, “Sanza XL”.

From December 2019, this mobile phone with voice recognition functionalities will be on offer for around $28 US in seven countries in Africa and the Middle-East: Botswana, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Jordan, Mali and Senegal. Other Orange Group countries will follow in 2020.

The simplicity of a feature phone combined with the advanced functionality of a smartphone, at an affordable price.

The Sanza XL has a bigger screen than the Sanza at 2,2-inches, an improved 2 Megapixel camera, 4GB of internal memory for more storage and high-speed 4G access, while retaining excellent battery life of up to seven days depending on usage.

The device enables access to over two hundred essential applications, including: WhatsApp to send voice messages in any language, Boomplay, YouTube, Facebook and the Google Assistant to control certain device functions with your voice.

Orange applications will also be available on the phone: My Orange, Orange Money and Livescreen to enable users to keep up-to-date on their favourite topics.