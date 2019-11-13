Senior .NET Developer (Winforms) – Muizenberg

Role: Senior .NET Developer (Winforms)

Location: Muizenberg

Salary: Up to R60,000

Looking to join a smaller company that allow creativity and encourage developers to code the way they like? This is the role for you! My client are looking for a Senior .NET Developer to join their IT department and build functional applications and websites.

If you’re happy to get stuck in and write code and help to review other team members’ work, look no further.

Role & Responsibilities

Write testable and clean code using .NET programming languages.

Deploy applications that are fully functional.

Test/debug .NET applications.

Prioritise tasks and analyse system requirements.

Developer architecture and technical specifications.

Mentor junior developers.

Skills & Qualifications

Minimum 5 years’ experience with .NET/C#.

Solid Winforms experience.

Retail industry experience is a preference.

Experience in an Agile environment.

C#, SQL, Entity Framework.

