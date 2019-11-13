Team Lead Java

Join a team on a mission to become the world’s most entertaining online gaming company.With over 1100 employees strong across 8 group offices worldwide and a great new team in Cape TownTechnology is at the heart of what they do – their whole platform is developed in-house and is currently serving over 430 games across desktop, mobile web and native. They take great pride in building the world-class technology platform that powers the entertainment and provide to their 120,000 daily active users.A place where free thinking and collaborative problem solving is encouraged !Essential skills for the roles:

Commercial experience creating web applications using Java with good OOP principles & Java 8.

An agile mindset

Experience with modern enterprise frameworks, for example Spring or Spring Boot.

REST and RESTful API design.

DevOps experience, using Docker and ideally Kubernetes.

TDD/BDD experience

An agile mindset Experience with modern enterprise frameworks, for example Spring or Spring Boot. REST and RESTful API design. DevOps experience, using Docker and ideally Kubernetes. TDD/BDD experience Please note that this is an Agile environment and your strong Agile experience and values are needed

Previous team lead / management experience ( 3 years + )

Eager to work closely together with our business stakeholders and to become a champion of the team’s domain.

Working understanding of transactional and multi-threaded systems.

Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to(email address)or call (contact number) for more information

Learn more/Apply for this position