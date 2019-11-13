Vodacom Business establishes PoP in Miami

Vodacom Business is extending its pan-African network to Miami in the US through the new undersea South Atlantic Cable System (SACS), which is the first system to directly link the African continent’s southern hemisphere with South America.

The company says this new trans-Atlantic route offers a significantly cost-effective and faster way for African-based American multinational corporations to connect back to the USnited States, reducing latency by up to 40%.

Guy Clarke, MD of Vodacom Business International, says: “Vodacom Business is undertaking this investment to shorten the distance between the American and African continents. The reduction in latency which this route provides will allow various business applications and services to function optimally across continents. Vodacom Business has signed its first client – a global oil and gas multinational corporation – to use the service. Vodacom’s Miami point-of-presence (PoP) also connects directly back to its European network, this triangulated network topology brings the US, Europe and Africa closer together.”

Vodacom Business’s trans-Atlantic expansion follows the recent addition of 19 countries to its Africa market footprint, which increased the company’s overall coverage to 47 countries across Africa.