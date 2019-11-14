API JSON Developer

API Developer

Job Type: Permanent

Location: Cape Town

Contact: Lauren Rhodes

Email: <a href="mailto:(email address) ” rel=”nofollow”>(email address)

My Client is a pioneer in the security and IAM space! Originally a UK company, their SA expansion has been incredibly successful and we’re looking for an outgoing individual to join their growing family. Successful candidates will benefit from some of the best training in the industry throughout your time with them – all completely free! This role is a great balance of development, consultancy and support of international clients!

As a global corporation my client has the following requirements:

2-3 years strong experience with API development

JSON, Web services, web/mobile app development

Coding in either C# or Java

The salary is negotiable and is based on the candidates, personality and experience.

The role is high in demand and has already attracted a lot of interest and wants to start the interview process shortly. If you are interested in the role and would like to be involved in the process, please send your CV to (email address) .

Nigel Frank International Ltd is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

Nigel Frank International is the leading Microsoft recruitment firm globally, advertising more Microsoft jobs than any other agency. We deal with both Partners and End Users throughout Africa and the Globe and we have never had more live requirement jobs for Microsoft Infrastructure and Cloud professionals. By specialising solely in placing candidates in the market I have built relationships with key employers in South Africa and have an unrivalled understanding of where the best opportunities and Cloud and Infrastructure jobs are.

Learn more/Apply for this position