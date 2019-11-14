BI Business Analyst

You will be gathering, analysing and documenting Business Data and Reporting requirements and translating them into technical specs for the BI Developers.
Responsibilities:
– Gathering and documenting the reporting requirements for the respective business areas
– Investigating data sources and querying the data using SQL
– Documenting functional requirements to the source system
– Documenting source to target mapping for new solutions
– Developing logical design of Star Schema
– Providing recommendations on presentation of information
– Training and supporting users
– Testing of new Data models
– Creating test cases and plans
– Ensuring solutions meet the requirements and needs of the business
– Creating reports and dashboards, including maintenance and evolution management
– Building and maintaining effective internal and external stakeholder relationship management
– Keeping abreast of latest market developments with regards to Data tools and methodologies
Requirements:
– Degree/Diploma in Information Technology or related fields
– Data analysis experience in extracting, harmonising and structuring data
– Experience in working with data visualization tools (Cognos or PowerBI preferred) for proof of Concepts
– Proficient in SQL for data analysis
– Advanced MS Office user
– Knowledge of Dimensional Modelling/Data Warehousing
– Experience in Financial Services or Retail – advantageous
– Strong communication skills
– Attention to detail
– Ability to collaborate with developers and business users in order to achieve desired results
– Analytical ability
– Solution orientated with ability to resolve complex Data challenges
– Ability to prioritise and manage multiple deliverables
– Solid planning and organisational skills