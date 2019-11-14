BI Business Analyst

You will be gathering, analysing and documenting Business Data and Reporting requirements and translating them into technical specs for the BI Developers.

Responsibilities:

– Gathering and documenting the reporting requirements for the respective business areas

– Investigating data sources and querying the data using SQL

– Documenting functional requirements to the source system

– Documenting source to target mapping for new solutions

– Developing logical design of Star Schema

– Providing recommendations on presentation of information

– Training and supporting users

– Testing of new Data models

– Creating test cases and plans

– Ensuring solutions meet the requirements and needs of the business

– Creating reports and dashboards, including maintenance and evolution management

– Building and maintaining effective internal and external stakeholder relationship management

– Keeping abreast of latest market developments with regards to Data tools and methodologies

Requirements:

– Degree/Diploma in Information Technology or related fields

– Data analysis experience in extracting, harmonising and structuring data

– Experience in working with data visualization tools (Cognos or PowerBI preferred) for proof of Concepts

– Proficient in SQL for data analysis

– Advanced MS Office user

– Knowledge of Dimensional Modelling/Data Warehousing

– Experience in Financial Services or Retail – advantageous

– Strong communication skills

– Attention to detail

– Ability to collaborate with developers and business users in order to achieve desired results

– Analytical ability

– Solution orientated with ability to resolve complex Data challenges

– Ability to prioritise and manage multiple deliverables

– Solid planning and organisational skills

