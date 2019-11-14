BI ETL Developer

Nov 14, 2019

You will be responsible for creating ETL processes for transforming data residing in various source systems into actionable information using ETL tools and coding, primarily in Transact-SQL.
Interpreting user requirements and building data pipelines to populate data structures that are accurate, easily accessible and support consistent and informed operational, tactical and strategic business decisions.

Responsibilities:

– Analysis of new requirements and adjusting the design of existing star schemas or designing new star schemas to meet query / reporting requirements
– Adjusting existing ETL processes, or designing and building new ETL processes to accommodate new requirements
– Testing and reconciliation of warehouse data to source data to ensure data integrity
– Adhering to company’s internal BI SDLC and development methodologies

Requirements:

– Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or similar
– 5+ years’ commercial Business Intelligence (Microsoft Stacks) development
– Essential technology experience: SQL, SSIS.
– SSAS, MDX, Tabular experience – advantageous
– Working Understanding of Ralph Kimball methodology
– Technologies currently in use at the client: Active Batch, Visio / Erwin modelling tools, Visual Studio , Cognos / Tableau
– Experience in Business Intelligence environment in Financial Services or Retail industry – desirable
– Strong analytical, problem solving and conceptual thinking skills
– Good communication skills
– Attention to detail
– Ability to manage multiple priorities and deliverables
– Flexible with the ability to operate in a fast paced changing environment required
– Team player

Learn more/Apply for this position