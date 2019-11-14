BI ETL Developer

You will be responsible for creating ETL processes for transforming data residing in various source systems into actionable information using ETL tools and coding, primarily in Transact-SQL.
Interpreting user requirements and building data pipelines to populate data structures that are accurate, easily accessible and support consistent and informed operational, tactical and strategic business decisions.
Responsibilities:
– Analysis of new requirements and adjusting the design of existing star schemas or designing new star schemas to meet query / reporting requirements
– Adjusting existing ETL processes, or designing and building new ETL processes to accommodate new requirements
– Testing and reconciliation of warehouse data to source data to ensure data integrity
– Adhering to company’s internal BI SDLC and development methodologies
Requirements:
– Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or similar
– 5+ years’ commercial Business Intelligence (Microsoft Stacks) development
– Essential technology experience: SQL, SSIS.
– SSAS, MDX, Tabular experience – advantageous
– Working Understanding of Ralph Kimball methodology
– Technologies currently in use at the client: Active Batch, Visio / Erwin modelling tools, Visual Studio , Cognos / Tableau
– Experience in Business Intelligence environment in Financial Services or Retail industry – desirable
– Strong analytical, problem solving and conceptual thinking skills
– Good communication skills
– Attention to detail
– Ability to manage multiple priorities and deliverables
– Flexible with the ability to operate in a fast paced changing environment required
– Team player