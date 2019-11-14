BI ETL Developer

You will be responsible for creating ETL processes for transforming data residing in various source systems into actionable information using ETL tools and coding, primarily in Transact-SQL.

Interpreting user requirements and building data pipelines to populate data structures that are accurate, easily accessible and support consistent and informed operational, tactical and strategic business decisions.

Responsibilities:

– Analysis of new requirements and adjusting the design of existing star schemas or designing new star schemas to meet query / reporting requirements

– Adjusting existing ETL processes, or designing and building new ETL processes to accommodate new requirements

– Testing and reconciliation of warehouse data to source data to ensure data integrity

– Adhering to company’s internal BI SDLC and development methodologies

Requirements:

– Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or similar

– 5+ years’ commercial Business Intelligence (Microsoft Stacks) development

– Essential technology experience: SQL, SSIS.

– SSAS, MDX, Tabular experience – advantageous

– Working Understanding of Ralph Kimball methodology

– Technologies currently in use at the client: Active Batch, Visio / Erwin modelling tools, Visual Studio , Cognos / Tableau

– Experience in Business Intelligence environment in Financial Services or Retail industry – desirable

– Strong analytical, problem solving and conceptual thinking skills

– Good communication skills

– Attention to detail

– Ability to manage multiple priorities and deliverables

– Flexible with the ability to operate in a fast paced changing environment required

– Team player

