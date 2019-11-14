BI Report Developer

You will be gathering, analysing and documenting Business Data and Reporting requirements and translating them into reports and dashboards.
Responsibilities:
– Engaging with business SMEs in order to document report requirements
– Performing source data analysis and mapping
– Designing reports or prototypes and presenting them to customers
– Performing reverse engineering to determine the functionality of existing reports for re-writing
– Developing Cognos models, reports and dashboards
– Developing reports in other reporting tools as assigned
– Performing enhancements and defect fixes for existing reports
– Utilize Cognos Framework Manager to define data sources and metadata, design and build OLAP cubes
– Design and implement management dashboards using Cognos
– Drafting test plans and test cases linked to requirements
– Developing technical documentation as required by program standards and writing end-user documentation as required
Requirements:
– Degree/Diploma in Information Technology or related fields – essential
– Minimum of 2 years Cognos development experience
– Experience utilizing Query, Reports, Analysis, Event, and Workspace Advanced Studios
– Experience in OLAP solutions using Cognos tools for financial reports and dashboards
– Data analysis experience in extracting, harmonising and structuring data
– Experience in working with other data visualization tools (PowerBI preferred) for proof of Concepts
– Proficient in SQL for data analysis
– Proficient in MS office
– Knowledge of Dimensional Modelling/Data Warehousing
– Experience in Financial Services or Retail – advantageous
– Strong communication skills
– Attention to detail
– Analytical ability
– Solution orientated with ability to resolve complex Data challenges
– Ability to prioritise and manage multiple deliverables
– Solid planning and organisational skills