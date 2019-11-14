BI Report Developer

You will be gathering, analysing and documenting Business Data and Reporting requirements and translating them into reports and dashboards.

Responsibilities:

– Engaging with business SMEs in order to document report requirements

– Performing source data analysis and mapping

– Designing reports or prototypes and presenting them to customers

– Performing reverse engineering to determine the functionality of existing reports for re-writing

– Developing Cognos models, reports and dashboards

– Developing reports in other reporting tools as assigned

– Performing enhancements and defect fixes for existing reports

– Utilize Cognos Framework Manager to define data sources and metadata, design and build OLAP cubes

– Design and implement management dashboards using Cognos

– Drafting test plans and test cases linked to requirements

– Developing technical documentation as required by program standards and writing end-user documentation as required

Requirements:

– Degree/Diploma in Information Technology or related fields – essential

– Minimum of 2 years Cognos development experience

– Experience utilizing Query, Reports, Analysis, Event, and Workspace Advanced Studios

– Experience in OLAP solutions using Cognos tools for financial reports and dashboards

– Data analysis experience in extracting, harmonising and structuring data

– Experience in working with other data visualization tools (PowerBI preferred) for proof of Concepts

– Proficient in SQL for data analysis

– Proficient in MS office

– Knowledge of Dimensional Modelling/Data Warehousing

– Experience in Financial Services or Retail – advantageous

– Strong communication skills

– Attention to detail

– Analytical ability

– Solution orientated with ability to resolve complex Data challenges

– Ability to prioritise and manage multiple deliverables

– Solid planning and organisational skills

