Clear images with licence plate camera

Axis Communications has released a camera specially designed to capture clear and sharp license plate images from vehicles moving at speeds of up to 130 km/h.

“Automatic license plate recognition has a much wider use than capturing license plates for traffic fines,” says Brendon Hall, sales manager: Africa at Axis. “These cameras can be used to improve service, efficiency and security at shopping centres, office parks, residential estates and even schools.”

For example, license plate cameras can be used for parking management to facilitate or automate payment, entry and exit; access control, where the gate is only opened for authorised vehicles and all visiting vehicles automatically are registered; or to alert security at a school of any suspicious vehicle without license plates, or when a vehicle on a watch list passes by the school.

The Axis Q1700-LE License Plate Camera uses advanced technology to ensure pixel density for license plate identification in one lane traffic at a range of up to 100m during daytime and up to 50m at nighttime. For nighttime capture range of up to 100 m, Axis T90D20 IR-LED Illuminator is available as an optional accessory.

It’s compatible with Axis Camera Station and can be used with server-based or edge analytics from most third-party vendors to perform further analysis of recorded or live material.

The robust and weatherproof camera includes an extra-long weathershield, IP66, NEMA 4X and IK10 ratings and it can withstand hurricane force winds of up to 60 m/s (134 mph). Additionally, the grey color housing and black weathershield blends right in to any traffic environment.

Key features include:

* Sharp license plate images day and night

* Handle speeds of up to 130 km/h (81 mph)

* Capture range of up to 100 m (328 ft)

* Designed for third-party software

* Robust design for rough weather.