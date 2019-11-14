Data Engineer

The primary focus of this position is to use technical skills to put software, systems and data together in a way that extracts meaningful insights from raw data. You will need to be helpful and supportive to your team and fellow developers.  

QUALIFICATIONS AND COMPETENCIES:

  • Matric
  • Tertiary qualification in IT
  • Preferred cloud experience in AWS/AZURE/GCP
  • At least 3 years of data warehouse ETL experience
  • Dimensional Modelling
  • Data analyses
  • Experience with data visualization and visualization tool(s)
  • Knowledge of the retail industry will be beneficial
  • Understanding and experience with version control SVN/GIT
  • Preferred – Korn shell scripting, Python/Java, SQL
  • Google Cloud Platform experience 
  • Having a broad understanding of different SDLC’s
  • Preferred Agile experience

 RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Interact with clients to understand requirements and business problems/needs.
  • Identify, analyse, visualise and understand supporting data to propose solid solutions.
  • Create technical documentation for reference and reporting.
  • Support existing solutions within GCP and Oracle
  • Doing standby on a rotating basis.

