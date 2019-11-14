Data Engineer

The primary focus of this position is to use technical skills to put software, systems and data together in a way that extracts meaningful insights from raw data. You will need to be helpful and supportive to your team and fellow developers.
QUALIFICATIONS AND COMPETENCIES:
- Matric
- Tertiary qualification in IT
- Preferred cloud experience in AWS/AZURE/GCP
- At least 3 years of data warehouse ETL experience
- Dimensional Modelling
- Data analyses
- Experience with data visualization and visualization tool(s)
- Knowledge of the retail industry will be beneficial
- Understanding and experience with version control SVN/GIT
- Preferred – Korn shell scripting, Python/Java, SQL
- Google Cloud Platform experience
- Having a broad understanding of different SDLC’s
- Preferred Agile experience
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Interact with clients to understand requirements and business problems/needs.
- Identify, analyse, visualise and understand supporting data to propose solid solutions.
- Create technical documentation for reference and reporting.
- Support existing solutions within GCP and Oracle
- Doing standby on a rotating basis.