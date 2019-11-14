An opportunity is available for a Junior IT Technician to join an audit firm that is based in the northern suburbs of Cape Town.
Responsibilities:
– Ensuring that all new starter workstations are set up and access of exit employees are removed
– Assisting personnel with day-to-day IT and email related queries
– Coordinate the access control to relevant platforms and software programs according to personnel job description with the assistance of external IT provider
– Ensure security and privacy of all networks and computer systems
– Maintaining the IT asset register
– Organize and scheduling of upgrades and maintenance
– Ensuring that the renewal of software licenses is maintained
– Assisting with the upkeep of IT policy
– Provide personnel training on any new IT programs implemented
– Recordkeeping of common errors found as well as for recordkeeping of implemented solutions
– Ensuring that company letterheads are maintained
– Timeous communication with Team IT and feedback are given to relevant personnel
– Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve problems
– Assist personnel on any related M-Files queries
– Liaise with a responsible person ensuring that all M-file queries are attended to.
– Assist personnel with any CaseWare related queries.
Requirements:
– 2-3 years’ experience in a Junior IT or relevant position
– Degree/Diploma in IT
– Ideally Completed A+, N+ or MSCE (CompTIA A+, Microsoft Certified IT Professional)
– Proficient with Adobe Suite: Adobe premiere pro, after effects, and Photoshop
– Must be fluent in Afrikaans
– Must have your own transport
Salary: R10 000 per Month
