Junior IT Technician

An opportunity is available for a Junior IT Technician to join an audit firm that is based in the northern suburbs of Cape Town.

Responsibilities:

– Ensuring that all new starter workstations are set up and access of exit employees are removed

– Assisting personnel with day-to-day IT and email related queries

– Coordinate the access control to relevant platforms and software programs according to personnel job description with the assistance of external IT provider

– Ensure security and privacy of all networks and computer systems

– Maintaining the IT asset register

– Organize and scheduling of upgrades and maintenance

– Ensuring that the renewal of software licenses is maintained

– Assisting with the upkeep of IT policy

– Provide personnel training on any new IT programs implemented

– Recordkeeping of common errors found as well as for recordkeeping of implemented solutions

– Ensuring that company letterheads are maintained

– Timeous communication with Team IT and feedback are given to relevant personnel

– Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve problems

– Assist personnel on any related M-Files queries

– Liaise with a responsible person ensuring that all M-file queries are attended to.

– Assist personnel with any CaseWare related queries.

Requirements:

– 2-3 years’ experience in a Junior IT or relevant position

– Degree/Diploma in IT

– Ideally Completed A+, N+ or MSCE (CompTIA A+, Microsoft Certified IT Professional)

– Proficient with Adobe Suite: Adobe premiere pro, after effects, and Photoshop

– Must be fluent in Afrikaans

– Must have your own transport

Salary: R10 000 per Month

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

