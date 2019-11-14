Microsoft Dynamics Developer

Responsibilities:

Writing of code in allocated programs as specified by direct manager.

Testing of allocated programs as specified by direct manager.

Design of allocated programmes as specified by direct manager.

Documenting of program specifications as specified by direct manager.

Adherence to the defined Software Development Lifecycle.

Attending and accurate reporting on projects and tickets at weekly team meetings.

Ensure that the IT department remains the preferred IT service provider of business.

Continuous identification, reporting and handling of risks in the IT department.

Comply with all company policies as well as adhering to all IT principals.

Deliver code of a high quality (ticket comebacks).

Attending of and participation in daily scrum meetings.

Deliverables:

Problem identification and solving of ad hoc program problems and enquiries on a continuous basis.

Ongoing liaison within department as well as clients in the company to maintain long-term relationships.

Continuous logging of progress feedback on ticket system.

Follow up with business after sign-off of tickets to measure quality.

Continuous identification of possible improvements to systems and processes not identified by business.

Skills required:

Relational, to develop good professional and friendly relationships with clients and internal staff and represent the organisation in a professional and positive manner.

Industry based, Analytical skills that will be based on best practice scenarios that will need to be proven on a case by case instance.

Attention to detail, the candidate will have to deliver code of high quality.

Problem solving, the candidate must be able to “think out of the box” in order to provide solutions to complicated problems.

Qualifications and Experience (Preferred):

Previous experience in Microsoft Dynamics NAV or Business Central development.

Experience in the use of ERP systems, especially Microsoft Dynamics NAV or Business Central

Experience Mandatory:

At least 3 years programming experience.

Good knowledge of Microsoft.NET framework.

