Python Developer – CH519

Our client is a Stellenbosch-based technology company, who develops mobile-enabled, cloud-hosted, enterprise software that is contributing towards creating productive societies across Africa.

We are looking for an experienced Python Developer to join their team.

Requirements

– 7+ years’ of development experience

– 5+ years’ experience in Python

– 5+ years’ experience in SQL

– Tertiary qualifications in information technology would be advantageous

What you will do

You will form part of the team that is building the go-to precision farming platform. Together, we brainstorm and collaborate to create a solution for farmers to get the most out of their crops and fields. Our tech stack is solid, and our backend and frontend developers work seamlessly to create a solid end product. Join a team of motivated individuals committed to developing great solutions in a fun can-do environment.

The team uses the following technologies:

– Python

– Django

– JavaScript

– Backbone.js

– Ionic

– Angular

– HTML5

– PostgreSQL

– Linux

– QGIS

You will get

– Freedom to work remotely up to 3 days per week (each team decides their days and flexible hours)

– A MacBook

– Unlimited, free filter coffee or your preferred brand of tea or infusion

– Free parking (early birds get the under-cover parking)

– Discounted gym membership of gym next door

– A stunning view of the Stellenbosch mountains from Techno Park

– Access to multiple restaurants and excellent coffee shops within walking distance

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful.

