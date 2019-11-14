React.js Developer (Cape Town – CBD)

Job Type: React.js Developer

Location: Cape Town CBD

Contact name: Liam Burrell

Teleph(contact number)

Salary: Up to R780,000 per annum

This company specialises in developing technical solutions in the PropTech industry to alleviate the issues encountered by both tenants and landlords. They are looking for a Senior Front-End Developer with strong exposure to React.js to join their team.

Skills and experience

Strong proficiency in JavaScript, including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript object model

Thorough understanding of React.js and its core principles

Experience with popular React.js workflows (such as Flux or Redux)

Familiarity with newer specifications of EcmaScript

Experience with data structure libraries (e.g., Immutable.js)

Knowledge of isomorphic React is a plus

Familiarity with RESTful APIs

Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token

Familiarity with modern front-end build pipelines and tools

Experience with common front-end development tools such as Babel, Webpack, NPM, etc.

Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements

A knack for benchmarking and optimization

Familiarity with code versioning tools {{such as Git, SVN, and Mercurial}}

What you will get in return

Flexible working hours

Share options

Relaxed office environment and dress code

Central location

To apply, please send your CV to (email address) or call (contact number)

