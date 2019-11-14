React.js Developer (Cape Town – CBD)

Nov 14, 2019

Job Type: React.js Developer

Location: Cape Town CBD

Contact name: Liam Burrell

Teleph(contact number)

Salary: Up to R780,000 per annum

This company specialises in developing technical solutions in the PropTech industry to alleviate the issues encountered by both tenants and landlords. They are looking for a Senior Front-End Developer with strong exposure to React.js to join their team.

Skills and experience

  • Strong proficiency in JavaScript, including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript object model
  • Thorough understanding of React.js and its core principles
  • Experience with popular React.js workflows (such as Flux or Redux)
  • Familiarity with newer specifications of EcmaScript
  • Experience with data structure libraries (e.g., Immutable.js)
  • Knowledge of isomorphic React is a plus
  • Familiarity with RESTful APIs
  • Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token
  • Familiarity with modern front-end build pipelines and tools
  • Experience with common front-end development tools such as Babel, Webpack, NPM, etc.
  • Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements
  • A knack for benchmarking and optimization
  • Familiarity with code versioning tools {{such as Git, SVN, and Mercurial}}

What you will get in return

  • Flexible working hours
  • Share options
  • Relaxed office environment and dress code
  • Central location

To apply, please send your CV to (email address) or call (contact number)

