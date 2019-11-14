React.js Developer (Cape Town – CBD)

Job Type: React.js Developer
Location: Cape Town CBD
This company specialises in developing technical solutions in the PropTech industry to alleviate the issues encountered by both tenants and landlords. They are looking for a Senior Front-End Developer with strong exposure to React.js to join their team.
Skills and experience
- Strong proficiency in JavaScript, including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript object model
- Thorough understanding of React.js and its core principles
- Experience with popular React.js workflows (such as Flux or Redux)
- Familiarity with newer specifications of EcmaScript
- Experience with data structure libraries (e.g., Immutable.js)
- Knowledge of isomorphic React is a plus
- Familiarity with RESTful APIs
- Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token
- Familiarity with modern front-end build pipelines and tools
- Experience with common front-end development tools such as Babel, Webpack, NPM, etc.
- Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements
- A knack for benchmarking and optimization
- Familiarity with code versioning tools {{such as Git, SVN, and Mercurial}}
What you will get in return
- Flexible working hours
- Share options
- Relaxed office environment and dress code
- Central location
